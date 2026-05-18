How LIRR riders can get to, from NYC during strike

The Brief It's day three of the LIRR strike – how exactly are commuters planning to get out of the city and into work tomorrow morning? The MTA has rolled out a massive contingency plan for essential workers who have no choice but to head in to work.



It's day three of the LIRR strike – how exactly are commuters planning to get out of the city and into work tomorrow morning?

Workers picket at the Huntington Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station in Huntington Station, New York, US, on Monday, May 18, 2026. Long Island commuters face congested roads and packed buses as a Long Island Rail Road workers' strike threatens to di Expand

LIRR commuting plans during strike

What we know:

While state officials are strongly urging all Long Islanders to work from home, the MTA has rolled out a massive contingency plan, including free shuttle buses, cheap park-and-rides and boosted subway service, for essential workers who have no choice but to head into the city.

Shuttle buses

Free shuttle buses will transport essential workers from six locations across Nassau and Suffolk counties directly to subway stations in Queens from 4:30 to 9 a.m. Return shuttles will run from 3 to 7 p.m.

Peak and reverse peak direction service:

Bay Shore (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport

Huntington (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Av and 179 Street

Ronkonkoma (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Av and 179 Street

Peak direction service only:

Hempstead Lake State Park, near Lakeview (LIRR), to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A

Hicksville (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport

Mineola (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport

NICE bus

The Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) will run extra weekday bus service connecting directly to Queens subway stations.

MTA locations with NICE Bus connections:

179 Street

Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue

Flushing-Main Street

Jamaica Bus Terminal

Jamaica Ctr-Parsons/Archer

For more information and service changes, visit the NICE Bus website.

Citi Field parking

Commuters can park at Citi Field for $6 and transfer directly to the 7 train, which runs on two-to-three-minute headways.

Subway

Officials say the subway system is fully prepared for the influx. Lines including the 7, A, E, F, J and Z have plenty of capacity, and "gap trains" are on standby to deploy immediately if stations become overcrowded.

How long was the last LIRR strike?

The backstory:

The last time there was a Long Island Rail Road strike was in June 1994. It lasted 2 days.