LIRR strike latest: What to know about schedules, refunds and the deal

The Brief A tentative agreement has ended the three-day LIRR strike, with limited train service resuming Tuesday at noon and full service expected by the evening rush. The MTA and union leaders reached a deal over wages, though contract details have not yet been released pending union ratification votes. Commuters described feeling "relief" as shuttle buses continued Tuesday morning while riders prepared for regular train service to return later in the day.



A tentative deal has been reached to end the three-day Long Island Rail Road strike, bringing relief to hundreds of thousands of commuters across the region.

SKIP TO: First LIRR trains returning Tuesday

What we know:

While some disruptions continued Tuesday morning, officials said train service would begin gradually returning at noon, with full systemwide service expected by the evening rush.

BLET Teamsters and their brothers and sisters across four other unions just showed this entire country what worker solidarity looks like in action. — Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien.

LIRR agreement

The agreement between the MTA and five railroad unions ended a strike that completely shut down LIRR service beginning Saturday, impacting nearly 300,000 daily riders. Union workers were seen Tuesday morning taking down picket lines as commuters continued relying on shuttle buses and alternate transportation to get to work.

LIRR service schedule

Commuters transfer from an MTA shuttle to the 179th Street subway station in the Jamaica neighborhood of New York, US, on Monday, May 18, 2026. Long Island workers making their way into New York City grappled with long commutes Monday as the region's Expand

Local perspective:

The MTA said limited hourly train service will resume at noon Tuesday on four branches: Babylon, Huntington, Ronkonkoma and Port Washington.

Officials expect normal service to return systemwide by 4 p.m.

The MTA says service on the Babylon, Huntington, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches will begin resuming at noon Tuesday, with other branches returning shortly afterward. Officials warn delays and cancellations are still possible as crews and equipment are repositioned.

Here are the first trains expected to run on each branch:

Babylon Branch

12:14 p.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station

12:22 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon

Huntington Branch

12:17 p.m. train from Huntington to Penn Station

12:10 p.m. train from Penn Station to Huntington

Port Washington Branch

12:06 p.m. train from Port Washington to Penn Station

12:16 p.m. train from Penn Station to Port Washington

Ronkonkoma Branch

12:18 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station

12:03 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma

The MTA is urging riders to check the TrainTime app or mta.info for the latest updates before traveling Tuesday.

Free shuttle buses from Long Island to Queens

Travelers at Jamaica Station in New York, US, on Monday, May 18, 2026. Long Island workers making their way into New York City grappled with long commutes Monday as the region's rail road entered its third strike day. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloo Expand

Until then, free shuttle buses continued operating Tuesday morning from select Long Island stations into Queens.

At Jamaica Station, buses arriving from Huntington and Ronkonkoma were filled to capacity at times, though commuters appeared noticeably more upbeat than during Monday’s chaotic commute.

What’s in the tentative deal?

Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) workers picket at Jamaica Station in New York, US, on Monday, May 18, 2026. Long Island workers making their way into New York City grappled with long commutes Monday as the region's rail road entered its third strike day Expand

Dig deeper:

The biggest sticking point in negotiations was wages.

Union leaders had pushed for a 5% pay increase, while the MTA argued those raises could lead to fare hikes or strain the agency’s budget.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced late Monday that both sides reached what she described as a "fair compromise" that would protect commuters from additional costs while still giving workers raises.

Long Island Railroad (LIRR) trains at Jamaica Station in New York, US, on Monday, May 18, 2026. Long Island workers making their way into New York City grappled with long commutes Monday as the region's rail road entered its third strike day. Photogr Expand

"We had to find a deal that gave people fair raises, but didn’t put the hit on the riders, the taxpayers, that didn’t blow up the MTA’s budget," Hochul said.

Specific details of the contract have not yet been released. Union leaders said they want members to review and vote on the agreement before the terms become public.

"We need time to disclose the specifics with our respective membership," one union representative said. "If they get part of this story through the media, it may impact ratification."

The agreement still needs to be approved by union members.

Commuters react: ‘Relief’

What's next:

Tuesday morning’s commute was still slower than normal, with many riders boarding buses hours earlier than usual, but commuters largely welcomed news that the strike was ending.

The MTA said Monday’s ridership on shuttle buses was lower than expected. About 2,000 commuters used the emergency bus service during the morning rush, despite officials preparing for as many as 13,000 riders.

Many other commuters chose to drive instead, contributing to major traffic congestion across the region Monday.

Refunds for affected riders

The MTA said it plans to issue prorated refunds for business days impacted by the strike-related shutdown.

Officials said additional details about refunds and the phased restoration of service will be posted throughout the day as operations return to normal.

See the MTA's website for more information.