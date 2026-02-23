LIRR, NJ Transit, MTA commute updates for Feb. 24

The Brief The major snow storm continues to impact public transportation for people in the New York and New Jersey area. Updates for major transit services can be found below.



Morning commute updates

What we know:

Updates for major transit services can be found below:

LIRR

The Long Island Railroad will operate at limited service starting tomorrow, Feb. 24, at 4 a.m.

More details can be found here.

NJ Transit

The rail and bus service for NJ Transit remains suspended until further notice.

However, the light rail service for Newark and Hudson-Bergen are now operating on weekend schedules.

Metro-North

The Metro-North will operate on a half-hourly service during peak hours tomorrow, Feb. 24.

The Hudson Rail Link will resume operation tomorrow as well.

MTA

The only subway lines currently affected by the snow are the C, Z and the Staten Island Railway.

More information about the subway delays can be found here.