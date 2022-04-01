KKK leader's name to be replaced on Long Island street

It was a vote to change a controversial street: Lindner Place in the Village of Malverne was named after Paul Lindner, a 1920s Ku Klux Klan leader. And on Thursday night, the motion passed unanimously.

Malverne ninth-grader Olivia Brown was among the students who spearheaded the school extra credit project-turned-community mission.

"Lindner was a terrible person and his name on that street was a memorial to him," she said. "You can't erase history, however, you can change the future."

Students and community members alike argued Lindner Place — named after a KKK leader involved in cross burnings and home to a school, library, and church — isn't an accurate representation of a village that prides itself on values.

"Anything that stands for hatred, discrimination we shouldn't honor that or commemorate that," junior Jamila Smith said.

School officials say it was a lesson far more important than something learned in a textbook.

"It's an empowering moment for our students and that's what we're all about in education," superintendent Dr. Lorna Lewis said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

While there are a few people who still believe the street should've been left as Lindner, many residents like Jamie Bellamy who lives on the street are in favor of the change for her son and future generations.

"When he grows up, he gets to know he lives on a street that represents our community coming together to fight for a positive change," Bellamy said.

Malverne Mayor Keith Corbett plans to document that change.

"We're going to put a plaque on the library that states in 2022, Malverne once again reaffirmed its principles as a tolerant and inclusive, family-friendly community," Corbett said. "It'll recognize the students and explain a little of who Paul Lindner was so future generations don't make the mistakes of older generations in the past."

The village plans to work with the United States Postal Service on a name change and says they welcome a dialogue with the community to choose a new name that's better suited for the street sooner than later.

Earlier Coverage

Advertisement

Long Island street named after KKK leader, advocates want it renamed