Heavy delays inbound at Lincoln Tunnel after lane closures

The Brief Only one inbound lane open at the Lincoln Tunnel caused massive delays. Backups stretched to the NJ Turnpike and Route 3 during rush hour. Outbound lanes reopened, but inbound commuters faced hours-long congestion.



Stuck in traffic?

Commuters faced major delays at the Lincoln Tunnel Thursday morning due to lane closures that tied up traffic for hours.

As of 7:55 a.m. the agency said police activity on 495 eastbound was cleared and all lanes were reopened eastbound and westbound.

What happened at the Lincoln Tunnel?

What we know:

Inbound drivers were left with just one open lane, creating bumper-to-bumper congestion stretching back to the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 3. The lane restrictions were due to an investigation that began overnight and carried into the morning rush.

According to SkyFOX, on the outbound side, two helix lanes reopened earlier, allowing traffic to move smoothly out of the city. But for inbound travelers, the bottleneck caused significant backups, with drivers forced to funnel into a single right lane approaching the tunnel.

Frustrated commuters took to social media to vent, posting about hours-long waits and gridlock at the Lincoln Tunnel.

What you can do:

Drivers are urged to avoid the Lincoln Tunnel and seek alternate routes due to severe inbound delays.

Holland Tunnel, George Washington

Motorists can take alternate routes, like the Holland Tunnel seeing only minor delays of about 10 to 15 minutes, and the George Washington Bridge experiencing 30-minute waits at both levels.