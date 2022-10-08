Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall reopens after $550M renovation

article

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center reopened Saturday after undergoing a $550M renovation.

The building, which opened in 1962 and is the home of the world-renowned New York Philharmonic, was reportedly plagued by acoustic issues, which the remodeling has addressed.

"The transformation of David Geffen Hall is a pitch-perfect addition to one of New York's premier concert venues at the iconic Lincoln Center," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Thanks to our well-orchestrated partnership, this project will boost New York's cultural and economic life with additional jobs, vibrant community space, and a new and improved concert hall two years ahead of schedule."

The New York Philharmonic will perform "San Juan Hill: A New York Story," composed by jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles on Saturday as the first public performance in the renovated hall.

