Lightning strikes 7 people at Bronx beach

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Pelham Bay Park
FOX 5 NY
article

A snapshot of a radar image from 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2021, shows a storm over the Bronx. The arrow points to Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park. (FOX 5 NY Illustration)

NEW YORK - Lightning struck seven people on a beach in the Bronx on Thursday evening, officials said.

EMS responded to Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park at about 5:20 p.m., the FDNY said. Medics treated and then transported the victims to Jacobi Medical Center. 

Interactive radar imagery shows a storm cell right over the Bronx at that time.   The parks department says the storm came up quickly.

Lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water and the staff made announcements over the public address system instructing people to clear the beach.

The seven victims did not get away from the storm in time.

The parks department issued a statement saying: "Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident.

A 13-year-old was in critical condition.  The other victims were all listed in stable condition.

New York City is dealing with dangerously hot weather amid another heat wave. Thunderstorms can suddenly pop up during hot and humid weather. 

Service vehicles on Orchard Beach in the Bronx, May 26, 2021. (NYC Parks and Recreation File Photo)