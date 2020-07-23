Lightning sets fire to church in Queens

A church in Queens caught fire during a severe thunderstorm that hit New York City on Wednesday evening.

The FDNY responded to Spirit and Truth Christian Church on Sutter Avenue in South Ozone Park to fight the fire, which engulfed the facade of the wooden house of worship.

After the fire was out, fire marshals confirmed that a lightning strike sparked the flames, the FDNY said.

"Unfortunately, at around 7 pm a lightning bolt struck our church steeple and started a fire that ravaged the front exterior and attic portion of our building," the church posted on Facebook. "We are grateful for the outpouring of community support and concern during this unprecedented time."

The church has started an online fundraiser to help pay for repairs.

"Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause and may God bless you," the church said online.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service had warned of winds of up to 60 mph and possible quarter-sized hail. Heavy rain, flashes of lightning, and loud claps of thunder affected the New York area.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. iOS from Apple App Store or Android from Google Play Store