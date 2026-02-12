Light snow, wintry mix possible in NYC during weekend storm

The Brief A winter storm could bring light snow to the New York City area this weekend. Another scenario could see the snow change to a wintry mix, or rain. President's Day plans shouldn't see any impacts from the storm.



Just as things start to warm up in New York City, another round of winter weather is looming for the days ahead.

What we know:

The Northeast was spared from a major winter storm this weekend, but New York City could still see light snow Sunday night into President's Day on Monday.

The National Weather Service says snowfall totals are only expected to reach a high of half-an-inch across the region.

However, if the storm makes a shift, that snow could turn to a wintry mix, or just rain, according to FOX Weather.

(FOX Weather)

Why you should care:

The storm is expected to reach New York City during Valentine's and President's Day weekend.

However, forecasters say the impacts shouldn't cause any massive changes to holiday plans.