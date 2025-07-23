Rabies declared ‘imminent public health threat’ in Nassau County

The Brief An "imminent public health threat" was declared in Nassau County due to a rise in rabies cases. Since July 2024, at least 25 cases have been reported. "We don't want domesticated animals to act as a vector of transmission of rabies to their human owners," Dr. Irina Gelman.



A rise in rabies cases is prompting health officials in Nassau County to declare an "imminent public health threat" – a move that officials hope will help secure resources to combat the spread.

The backstory:

Since July 2024, at least 25 cases have been reported in areas as far west as Cedarhurst and Plandome Manor. Several cases have also been reported in Massapequa Park.

What they're saying:

Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman says it marks a significant resurgence after rabies were effectively eradicated in the county since 2016. She points to New York City, which stopped its baiting program, as a possible factor.

"We don't want domesticated animals to act as a vector of transmission of rabies to their human owners." — Dr. Irina Gelman

"We're an island. Once we have terrestrial spread, it's very difficult for those animals to leave," Gelman said. "So, there will be continuous propagation and spread."

What's next:

The county plans to ramp up its baiting program, distributing thousands of oral rabies vaccines to target raccoons this fall.

A raccoon outbreak during the day isn't necessarily unusual, according to health officials, but what's concerning is erratic behavior. They say shaking or stumbling are signs that could point to rabies.

"We don't want domesticated animals to act as a vector of transmission of rabies to their human owners," Gelman said.

So far, no human cases have been reported, but officials are warning pet owners to make sure their pets are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Big picture view:

Suffolk County is also on alert with six reported rabies cases this year, the first since 2009.