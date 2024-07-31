Human remains found in wooded area behind Long Island shopping center

Human remains were discovered in a wooded area behind a shopping center on Long Island, police said.

Detectives received a 911 call on Tuesday after 2 p.m. for possible human remains in the wooded area behind 700 Dibblee Drive in East Garden City. Police said they discovered an abandoned encampment, along with human remains.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for further examination, police said.

According to Google Maps, 700 Dibblee Drive is the address of a Lowe's Home Improvement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.