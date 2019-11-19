LI bagel shop manager drives 185 miles to return customer's car key fob

A bagel shop manager in New York drove to Pennsylvania to return a key fob that a customer had left in his shop on Long Island.

Diana Chong drove off from Bagels 101 in Middle Island on Saturday with her family for a pre-Thanksgiving celebration in Honesdale. But she realized she had left the fob at the store 185 miles (298 kilometers) away.

Manager Vinny Proscia offered to ship the fob, but they couldn’t find a service. So Proscia, who had been working since 5 a.m., decided to deliver it.

Chong tells Newsday she insisted he accept $200 for gas and tolls and a gift card.

"I heard the stress in her voice about having to drive back and forth to get the keys, then go and get her car, then miss work," Proscia told FOX5NY.com. "My first thought was lets get her the keys so she can be less stressful and be at work on Monday."

On the return trip he got stopped for speeding, but the officer let him go after showed a thank-you card from Chong.

"I said you're not going believe me because its going sound far fetched. So I told him and his look was skeptical so i just showed him the thank you not," said Proscia.

He says he’d do it again.

In a post to Facebook by a woman who says she is Chong's sister, you can see the pair posing for a photo together.

With the Associated Press