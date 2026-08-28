FAA looks to fire LaGuardia air traffic controllers after deadly runway crash, reports say

The Brief The FAA is reportedly looking to fire two LaGuardia Airport air traffic controllers who allegedly left work early the night of a fatal collision on the runway. The report stems from the March 22 collision between an Air Canada jet carrying more than 70 passengers and a fire truck, killing the pilot and co-pilot. The agency has taken steps to fire about a dozen air traffic controllers as part of an inquiry into time card fraud, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly looking to fire two LaGuardia Airport air traffic controllers who allegedly left work early the night two Air Canada pilots were killed in a crash on the runway.

The controllers are two of about a dozen whom the FAA has taken steps to fire as part of an inquiry into time card fraud, according to The Wall Street Journal.

LGA runway crash investigation

An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. A plane carrying dozens of people collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia ai Expand

The backstory:

The report stems from the March 22 crash involving an Air Canada jet carrying more than 70 passengers that collided with a fire truck during landing at LaGuardia, killing the pilot and co-pilot and injuring several others.

The fire engine had permission from air traffic control to cross the tarmac to check on another plane that reported a bad odor in the cabin at around midnight.

The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report found there were only two controllers in the LGA tower at the time. But investigators noted early on that it was unclear if other controllers were on site, raising questions about the tower's staffing levels that night.

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‘We have no choice but to act.’

What they're saying:

Officials told Reuters that two other controllers were supposed to be on-duty when the collision occurred, but left the facility early.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union representing the controllers, said it was actively discussing the allegations with FAA leadership, but declined to comment further.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said most air traffic controllers do a good job, but added, "When a small percentage of individuals take advantage of the American taxpayer, unfairly add additional work to their fellow controllers, and impact the airspace, we have no choice but to act."

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What's next:

The FAA's investigation is ongoing.

The agency said it was committed to holding employees accountable and that it would not compromise the safety or efficiency of the National Airspace System.