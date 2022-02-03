'Let's go Brandon': NYC protestors heckle President Biden motorcade

Protesters greeted the presidential motorcade with critical chants and insults as it arrived in Lower Manhattan to deliver President Joe Biden to NYPD Headquarters for a roundtable with elected leaders on Thursday.

A handful of hecklers gathered behind a police barricade on Pearl Street near the Brooklyn Bridge to give the president a piece of their mind. As the police motorcycle-led motorcade came off the FDR Drive, one protester began chanting, "Let's go, Brandon, let's go, Brandon," which has become a favorite if strange anti-Biden slogan of the right .

Another protester shouted, "You are not my president, Joe Biden" through a megaphone and added an unintelligible quip about a pedophile as the president's armored Cadillac limousine drove by.

Then some in the group then chanted "We will not comply" and "No vaccine mandate" over and over several times. One protester held a sign that read, "Don't step on my freedom."

Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and members of Congress came to One Police Plaza to meet with Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to discuss illegal guns and violence in the city .

