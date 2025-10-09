Letitia James indicted on fraud charge: AP source says

The Brief A federal grand jury indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on bank fraud charges Thursday, according to the Associated Press. James was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on one count after a mortgage fraud investigation. The Trump administration has been investigating James for months over allegations of mortgage fraud, which she has denied.



A federal grand jury indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on a fraud charge Thursday, according to a person familiar with the case, as reported by the Associated Press.

What we know:

James was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on one count after a mortgage fraud investigation, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

Featured article

The Trump administration has been investigating James for months over allegations of mortgage fraud, which she has denied. When the accusations first surfaced, James’ office called them "intimidation" from Trump’s team.

James’ office had no immediate comment Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The backstory:

The indictment, two weeks after a separate criminal case charging former FBI Director James Comey with lying to Congress, is the latest indication of the Trump administration’s norm-busting determination to use the law enforcement powers of the Justice Department to pursue the president’s political foes and public figures who once investigated him.

What they're saying:

Trump has been advocating charging James for months, posting on social media without citing any evidence that she’s "guilty as hell" and telling reporters at the White House, "It looks to me like she’s really guilty of something, but I really don’t know."

James, a second-term Democrat, has denied wrongdoing. She has said that she made an error while filling out a form related to the home purchase but quickly rectified it and didn’t deceive the lender.