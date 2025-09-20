The Brief Erik Siebert, a U.S. attorney for Virginia, is no longer in the position. While multiple reports claim Siebert resigned from the position, President Donald Trump claims that he fired Siebert. Siebert was investigating New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage



President Donald Trump is pushing back against claims that a U.S. attorney in Virginia who was leading an investigation into the New York Attorney General stepped down Friday, claiming instead that he fired him.

What we know:

Erik Siebert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, left the department on Friday.

Siebert reportedly told his colleagues via email about his decision via email, according to the Associated Press. In the Oval Office on Friday, Trump told reporters that he wanted Siebert "out" of the role. Trump nominated Siebert for the position in May.

But in a Truth Social post early Saturday morning, Trump refuted claims that Siebert resigned, saying "he didn't quit, I fired him!"

In the post, Trump said he did so because "I was informed that [Siebert] received UNUSUALLY STRONG support of the two absolutely terribly sleazebag Democrat Senators, from the Great State of Virginia."

The backstory:

The Trump administration has been investigating New York Attorney General Letitia James for months, over accusations of mortgage fraud. James has denied the allegations. When the allegations first surfaced, James' team called the charges "intimidation" from Trump's team.

Siebert's departure on Friday was seen as a response to pressure from the Trump team after months without any charges being filed, according to the Associated Press.

What's next:

It's not yet clear who will replace Siebert. First assistant U.S. Attorney Maya Song, Siebert's top deputy in the department, is also leaving, a source told the Associated Press.