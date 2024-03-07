Legal action field on behalf of Manasquan School Board after controversial finish to basketball championship

A New Jersey law firm has filed pro bono action on behalf of the Manasquan School Board after a controversial finish to a high school basketball championship game saw referees wave off an apparent buzzer beater.

Clark Law Firm on Thursday said it filed an Order to Show Cause on behalf of the Manasquan boys high school basketball team, who lost to Camden 46-45 in the NJSIAA Group II championship game on Monday.

The legal action, according to lawyers, seeks to pause this Sunday's Boy's Varsity Group 2 State Championship Game between Camden and Arts High School "until the New Jersey Superior Court, Chancery Division has a chance to pass on the issue."

Video that's gained national attention shows Manasquan's Griffin Linstra grab an offensive rebound and score just before the final buzzer sounded. As the court flooded with students and fans to celebrate the victory, referees met at the scorer's table and decided the basket went in after the buzzer, giving Camden the win.

Shore Sports said the botched call denied "one of the biggest upsets the state and the Shore Conference had ever seen."

Manaquan Mayor Michael Mangan shared a statement Thursday where he called on "state officials with the power to reverse the outcome to do so immediately." He also urged school officials in Camden to "join our efforts to have the results overturned."

"There is no satisfaction in a victory that was not rightfully earned, and every athlete who has ever seriously competed knows this," Mayor Mangan said. "There is, however, an opportunity to teach all student athletes and everyone else that integrity and leadership and pride all still matter."

Camden City School District responded to the decision in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"While we understand the frustration and disappointment surrounding this incident, it's important to clarify that Camden City School District had no influence or say in the outcome of the game or the decision made by the NJSIAA officials. We look forward to supporting our Panthers basketball team at Saturday's championship game." -Sheena Yera, Senior Director of Communications, Media and External Affairs.

The release from Camden City School District also included statements from two attorneys.

"This is another terrible example of how ridiculously litigious our society has become when a losing basketball team decides to try to have a game overturned in a courtroom. Think about how baseless and frivolous it is to waste taxpayers money and time to try to have our court system overrule high school referees. It's clear to me and everyone involved in this case that high school basketball is settled on the hardwood and not the courtroom." - Louis Cappelli Jr. Esq. partner at Florio, Perrucci, Steinhardt, Cappelli & Tipton LLC

"We applaud the court's decision today and believe that any other ruling would have undermined the integrity of high school sports throughout the state of New Jersey. An ugly precedent could have been set today of superior court judges trading in their robes for referee stripes and that is not a world our student athletes should ever be exposed to. At the end of the day, youth sports are played and referees are prone, like all of us, to human error and we should continue to respect that fact and ensure we are using the right venues to solve problems instead of enlisting attorneys to file frivolous claims." - Brian Budic Esq.