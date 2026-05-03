At least 12 firefighters injured in East Elmhurst, Queens fire

The Brief FDNY units battled a multi-alarm fire at 26-26 93rd Street between Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue in the East Elmhurst section of Queens on Sunday. The incident escalated to a 4th alarm, bringing 74 units and 231 fire and EMS personnel to the scene. In total, 14 patients were treated at the scene, including 12 FDNY personnel, and at least one firefighter sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury.



FDNY units battled a multi-alarm fire at 26-26 93rd Street between Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue in the East Elmhurst section of Queens on Sunday, according to the department.

231 fire and EMS personnel responded

What we know:

The call was received at 2:54 p.m. for a fire reported on the top floor of a private dwelling, with flames extending to neighboring exposures, according to officials.

The incident escalated to a 4th alarm, bringing 74 units and 231 fire and EMS personnel to the scene.

FDNY crews found two homes engulfed upon arrival, and the fire quickly spread due to shifting wind conditions. Officials later confirmed significant damage to two homes and minor damage to a third, and said the fire has since been brought under control.

In total, 14 patients were treated at the scene, including 12 FDNY personnel, and at least one firefighter sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury after becoming briefly trapped due to wind shifts, officials said.

Thick smoke was reported in the area, and authorities advised people in the vicinity to avoid exposure by staying indoors and closing windows as crews continued suppression efforts throughout the afternoon. The fire also caused traffic delays.

What we don't know:

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Officials have not yet released further details, but updates are expected as firefighters continue operations at the scene.