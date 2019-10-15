Lay’s unveils its take on a cozy American classic: Grilled cheese and tomato soup chips

Just in time for the fall season, Lay’s is taking the cozy route: Grilled cheese and tomato soup-flavored chips.

This comfort snack will remind you of your childhood with the nostalgic blend of cheese and creamy tomato flavors.

Lay’s latest creation that they’re calling “one of America’s favorite homemade meals all in one bite” will be available for a limited time once it hits shelves Oct. 21.

The release date coincides with the snack company’s “Gotta Have Lay’s” campaign, which will give customers a shot at winning an entire year’s worth of Lay’s products.

Lay’s said that the company will pick five winners a day for more than a month.