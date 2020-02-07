Lawmakers demand that undocumented immigrant in ICE custody be turned over to NYC

Immigration activists are accusing the NYPD of assisting ICE agents in placing an undocumented immigrant into ICE custody, going against New York City’s “Sanctuary City” policy.

Meanwhile, local lawmakers are demanding answers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after an ICE agent allegedly shot an unarmed 26-year-old man in the face on Thursday.

ICE says that the man, Eric Diaz, was interfering and that agents were physically attacked when they attempted to arrest Gasper Avendano Hernandez, Diaz’s mother’s boyfriend and an undocumented immigrant from Mexico with a 2011 assault conviction who has been deported twice before.

The NYPD arrested Hernandez Monday for allegedly having a forged license plate, a felony. He is now in ICE custody, but Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams wants him turned back over to the city.

“He was arrested by the police department for a nonviolent action, I believe in those cases we need to look at should we breaking up families in the first place I don’t think we should do that,” Adams said.