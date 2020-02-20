Lawmakers demand end to phone dead zones along Palisades Parkway

Drivers taking the Palisades Parkway to Route 6 between Orange and Rockland Counties often find themselves unable to place mobile phone calls due to a lack of Verizon phone towers in the area, a fact that local officials say is dangerous and must change.

“People have literally died while waiting for an ambulance to respond because they didn’t know there was an accident,” said State Senator David Carlucci.

The dead zone has been deemed dangerous by officials, as drivers are unable to place any phone calls, including emergency 9-1-1 calls. The construction of two cell phone towers was approved almost two years ago, but the building still hasn’t begun.

“This is a disgrace that this is such a dead zone, for such a long time over such an expansive area,” said John Kildoff of the Tuxedo Ambulance Corps.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, Verizon would not say when or if the towers would be built, stating: “We have been working with the Palisade Interstate Parkway Commission and Homeland Towers on plans to improve coverage. Verizon is committed to having network equipment on the new Homeland Towers sites, and there will be opportunity for other carriers to join."