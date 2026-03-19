Could NYC see one last blast of winter? Polar vortex split may bring late March chill

The Brief A potential polar vortex split could bring colder air into the Northeast by late March. Forecasters say this could lead to one final blast of winter-like temperatures. It remains unclear exactly how strong the cold air will be or where it will hit hardest.



Don’t pack the winter coat away just yet. Forecasters say a potential polar vortex split could send colder air into New York City before the end of March, bringing one last reminder of winter as spring begins to take hold.

What we know about the potential cold blast

Long-range forecast models suggest the polar vortex — a mass of cold air typically locked near the North Pole — could split by the end of March.

If that happens, colder air may shift into parts of the northern U.S., including the Northeast.

Forecasters say this pattern could bring below-average temperatures to areas like New York City late in the month.

Polar Vortex (FOX Weather)

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain exactly where the coldest air will settle.

That will determine whether New York City sees a noticeable cooldown or only a minor dip in temperatures.

Polar Vortex (FOX Weather)

How this could impact New York City

Why you should care:

Even a brief return to colder weather could disrupt the early spring warmup and affect outdoor plans across the city.

While widespread snow is not currently expected, the shift could bring a reminder that winter isn’t quite finished yet.

Big picture view:

The polar vortex has been a major driver of cold outbreaks this winter across the U.S.

Forecasters say this could be its final significant impact of the season as temperatures trend warmer heading into April.

Polar Vortex (FOX Weather)

What's next:

Meteorologists will continue to monitor forecast models in the coming days to better determine how far south the cold air will travel.

Conditions are expected to gradually warm as spring progresses, even if a late-month chill develops.