Last splash of summer: New Yorkers ride wave of Labor Day happiness

Swimming, sunbathing, selfies, and sports were just some of the ways beachgoers in New York spent their Labor Day.

Despite Hurricane Franklin’s wrath wreaking havoc along some beaches on the south shore of Long Island late last week, they were fully operational Monday, when it mattered the most.

This year, New York State Parks saw one of their busiest summers ever, despite several shark encounters.

"Here at Jones Beach we’ve seen about 6.5 million visitors for this year," said George Gorman who is the regional director of New York State Parks and Recreation. "We feel the sharks weren’t a deterrent - it was a deterrent for people going in the water and swimming but not for coming to the beach."

And while some say it’s too soon for school others look forward to a new beginning this Fall.

Swimming will be available at select fields at Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow, and Hither Hills out in Montauk through September 17 for some bonus beach time if you’re off.