Last-minute holiday shoppers hit the stores

With just hours to spare until Christmas Day, shoppers are scrambling to make their final holiday purchases, be it at big box stores or even smaller holiday markets to find food, toys, trinkets and stocking stuffers.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of holiday shoppers wait until the last week before Christmas, with six percent waiting until Christmas Eve.

The NRF says that 68 percent of consumers will likely shop the week after Christmas as well to take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions.

