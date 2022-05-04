Last-minute gift ideas for Mother's Day 2022
NEW YORK - The clock is ticking if you want to surprise mom on Mother's Day with a gift. The gang at Good Day New York shared some of their gift ideas that you can use, too!
Rosanna Scotto's gift suggestions:
Rain hat by Drybelle, $42.95
Hello gorgeous clementine and peach | 4-pack, $29.99
Hello gorgeous grape and elderflower | 4-pack, $29.99
Knit cotton bucket hat, made in Italy, $155
Knit cotton striped tote, made in Italy, $195
Bianca Peters' gift suggestions:
Self-care spa set $65
Includes: candle, linen spray, bath soak, body lotion
Dan Bowens' gift suggestions:
Mother's Day plants by Bloomscape
Bloomscape delivers plants to your door!
Family photo shoot at Shoott.com
Book local freelance photographers for family pictures
Flower magnet set by Melissa & Doug