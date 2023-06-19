Las Vegas police install cameras on home that reported 'aliens': Family 'afraid for their safety'

article

Las Vegas police are watching the home that reported a "tall, skinny alien creature with greenish color" that was about eight to 10 feet tall in their background last month.

Police bodycams from officers in the area caught a glowing, green light streak across the sky from the top right corner until it disappeared in the distance.

A family called 911 and claimed it was a UFO that had crashed in their backyard during the overnight hours between April 30 and May 1, and they told the emergency dispatcher that they came face to face with "aliens."

Since then, Las Vegas police installed cameras on top of their home because the family is "afraid for their safety," police said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital.

‘CRASHED LAS VEGAS UFO’ WITNESS ‘TERRIFIED BY 8-FOOT CREATES IN HIS BACKYARD: ’100% NOT HUMAN'

"After the initial contact with LVMPD, the family at the residence reported they heard noises in their yard and were afraid for their safety," Las Vegas police said. "We offered to put cameras up to help ease their concerns of someone coming to harass or harm them."

A glowing green light was captured on a Las Vegas police officer's bodycam at 11:50 p.m. on April 30. At least 21 people reported the same thing to the American Meteor Society. (Credit: Las Vegas Police Department)

Officers responded to the call that night but didn't find any definitive proof of aliens or a crashed UFO.

The now-viral story about the alleged aliens and subsequent police camera installment was first reported by Doug Poppa, a Las Vegas-based independent investigative journalist who broke the story on his May 22 podcast. He posted this image on his Twitter page.

WATCH THE FULL BODYCAM VIDEO HERE

Poppa, who typically focuses on corruption, and has written extensively about the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, told The New York Post that he's a skeptic of UFOs — or UAPs, as the government calls them now — and aliens, but said he spoke to the family and believes they have some credibility.

"The mother told me they came out there and put up the cameras, supposedly to protect the family from people coming to bother them about the UFO," Poppa told The Post.

A "perfect" circle that a possible UFO that possibly crashed in Las Vegas possibly left behind, according to a reported witness. (Credit: Alien Society51/YouTube)

"But I can tell you right now. Cops don’t come out and put up expensive video equipment up like that — and they certainly wouldn’t for someone calling in a report about a UFO."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has ties to Homeland Security, although it's unclear whether the camera and the department's relationship with the agency are connected.

The department's Assistant Sheriff Sasha Larkin is a decorated, 23-year law enforcement veteran who oversees two Divisions that comprise the Special Operations Group, which are the Homeland Security Division and the Investigative Services Division.

Larkin is also the intelligence commander for Major County Sheriff's Association and sits on the Office of Director National Intelligence Board in Washington D.C. "to ensure proactive messaging for the LVMPD in the prevention and recognition of domestic and international terrorism," according to the police department's website.

ALIENS ‘HAVE BEEN ON EARTH A LONG TIME’: STANFORD PROFESSOR

BACKSTORY OF ‘ALIENS IN THE BACKGROUND’

The story about aliens gripped national attention, especially in the aftermath of UFO whistleblower David Grusch's claim that the government is running a secret crashed UFO retrieval program, and sparked debate about its legitimacy on social media and made its way to Congress.

The House Oversight Committee said it is in the "early stages" of scheduling a UFO (or UAP — Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) hearing, but nothing definitive has been scheduled as of June 17.

A witness to the Las Vegas incident made a YouTube video describing what he saw that night and replayed the 911 recording.

"I looked at it in the eyes, and my body just froze like having sleep paralysis," he said in the video. "He had a weird-looking face, big feet and big shiny eyes and a big mouth.

"I can hear its loud, deep breathing, and its stomach kept moving. He would just stare at me, and seconds later, I could move again."

FOOTAGE OF UFOS OVER CONFLICT ZONES SEEN FOR FIRST TIME: ‘THIS IS DEVASTATING’

At 12:25 a.m., he called 911 and told the dispatcher that large creatures were in his backyard and hiding behind a forklift.

"They're not human. Hundred percent they're not human," he told the dispatcher in an audio recording. "I swear to God, it's not a joke. It's actually real."

At least 21 people across eastern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the glowing green light, according to the American Meteor Society.

RELATED: Ex-Navy pilot who's seen UFOs in flight calls for investigations of aerial phenomena: 'We need to be curious'

The Las Vegas incident or Grush's explosive comments have been confirmed by the government to date.

The Pentagon told Fox News Digital that there is no "verifiable information to substantiate the claims" in response to Grush's comments.

But several sources who know either know Grush personally or claim they have some knowledge of his claims have told Fox News Digital that he's "very credible" and vouched for his claims. One person said his impressive resume speaks for itself.

Grush is a former combat officer in Afghanistan who served the National Reconnaissance Office as the representative to Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021.

One of the people Fox News Digital spoke with that backed Grush was Jeremy Corbell, an investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker who was the only civilian named during Congress' historic UFO hearing in May 2022

"Everything Mr. Grusch has asserted appears to be accurate so far," he said.

Find more updates on this story at FOXNews.com.