Lakers' LeBron James, Pistons' Isaiah Stewart face suspensions following brawl

Lakers superstar LeBron James was ejected from the team’s game against the Pistons after he drilled Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the head with an elbow while the two players were fighting for a rebound in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons is restrained as he goes after LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan Expand

James was hit with a flagrant foul and was later ejected following a video review.

It appeared James’ elbow and hand made contact with Stewart’s head. The second-year player on the Pistons started to bleed, went into a rage and had to be held back by several teammates and coaches to keep him separated from James.

James was escorted off the floor.

Stewart was also ejected from the game and had to be guided to the team’s tunnel. The game resumed with 9:18 to go in the third, and the Pistons held a 78-66 lead over Los Angeles.

On Monday, the NBA announced James will be suspended one game and Stewart faces a 2-game suspension from the incident over the weekend.

The two teams will square off again next Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

