These lakes in New York ranks among the top 5 waters with the most snakes in the U.S.

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The Brief A New York lake is ranked among the top 5 most snake-filled waters in the U.S., according to FOX Weather. These waters attract snakes due to food sources, vegetation, and favorable conditions. Most snakes found in these areas are nonvenomous and avoid human interaction.



A well-known chain of lakes in upstate New York is getting attention for what lives in and around its waters.

What we know:

According to a FOX Weather report, the Saranac Lakes in the Adirondacks are among the top five most snake-filled waters in the nation.

The Saranac Lakes refer to a connected system that includes Upper, Middle and Lower Saranac Lake, located near the village of Saranac Lake. The region’s mix of freshwater, shoreline vegetation and wildlife creates an environment where snakes can thrive.

These waters are home to species like the northern water snake, a nonvenomous species commonly found in and around lakes and rivers in the Northeast.

07 September 25 - 90 Mile Canoe Race Summer 2025 on Saranac Lakes (Cody Updike)

Why these waters attract snakes

Snakes are often drawn to waterways that provide food, shelter and warm conditions.

In New York, species such as the northern water snake are commonly found in or near water and feed on fish and amphibians, according to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation guide.

The state is home to 17 snake species, including three venomous ones, though most are rarely seen.

A Smooth Green Snake (Opheodrys vernalis) sitting in a sand prairie. (Don F Becker)

The list: top 5 snake-filled waters in the U.S.

The FOX Weather report highlights five states known for waterways with high snake populations. These areas typically include wetlands, slow-moving rivers, and lakes with abundant food sources.

According to FOX Weather, these waterways rank among the most snake-filled in the nation:

Saranac Lakes, New York

Door County, Wisconsin

Mississippi River, Minnesota

Huron River, Michigan

Sebago Lake, Maine

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA - March 30: A Garter snake crosses a trail at The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo in San Juan Capistrano, CA on Monday, March 30, 2026. This year marks the 20th anniversary since plans were approved for Rancho Mission V Expand

Snakes found in New York

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York is home to a variety of snake species, including:

Northern water snake

Common garter snake

Black rat snake

Milk snake

Hognose snake

Timber rattlesnake (venomous)

Copperhead (venomous)

Most of these species are nonvenomous, and even venomous snakes are rarely encountered by people.

WHITE MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST, NEW HAMPSHIRE - AUGUST 15: Garter snakes bask on a rock ledge in the White Mountain National Forest, August 15, 2024, in New Hampshire. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Should you be concerned?

While the idea of snake-filled waters may sound alarming, most snakes found in these areas are not dangerous to humans.

Experts say snakes typically avoid people and will only react if they feel threatened.

What's next:

As temperatures rise heading into the summer months, snake activity is expected to increase in many of these locations.

Visitors are encouraged to stay aware near shorelines and give wildlife space if encountered.