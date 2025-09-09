Lady Gaga returning to NYC in 2026 with new 'Mayhem Ball' tour dates

article

Lady Gaga is giving some of her "Little Monsters" another chance to come see her latest iconic show.

What we know:

The "Mayhem Ball" tour has been extended with new North American dates, starting in February 2026.

Lady Gaga will take the stage for 21 more shows, including new stops and some returning engagements in New York City and Los Angeles.

Madison Square Garden will get another run of the epic tour on March 19 and 20.

What you can do:

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, September 10.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Monday, September 15.

Check the Ticketmaster website for more ticket information.