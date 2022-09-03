Labor Day: What's open and what's closed

article

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but it's also a federal holiday recognizing the American Labor Movement and the contributions of laborers to the United States.

That means that this coming Monday, post offices, schools, some banks and Costco warehouses will be closed, while other stores may have modified hours.

There will also be no regular mail delivery on Labor Day, but Priority Mail and Express Mail packages may be delivered.

Amazon also does not deliver on Labor Day.

Here's a list of stores and groceries that will be open:

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Stores will operate at normal hours.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to close.

CVS

Many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24 hours locations, will remain open with regular hours. However, some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations closed for the holiday.

The Fresh Market

Stores will operate under regular hours.

Home Depot

Home Depot is open for regular hours on Labor Day. The home improvement retailer encourages customers to check with their local stores, as hours may vary by location.

Kohl's

Kohl's stores will operate at normal hours.

Lowe's

Lowe's is operating under regular store hours.

Michaels

All U.S. stores will operate under normal hours.

Petco

Petco stores will operate under normal hours, but can vary by location.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid stores will operate at regular hours.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Staples

All Staples locations in the U.S. will operate normal business hours.

Target

Target stores will operate on Labor Day weekend with normal store business hours, which vary by location. The department store suggests going online to check out the hours for different store locations.

TJX Companies

All TJX Companies-owned stores such as Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores in the U.S. will be open Labor Day Weekend and on Labor Day during regular business hours.

Walmart

Walmart will operate at normal hours. Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pharmacies and Auto Care centers may close early depending on location.

Wegmans

Stores will be open on Labor Day, but hours will vary by location.

Whole Foods

Stores will be open with normal hours, but may vary by location.