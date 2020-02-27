LA Times: Sheriff’s deputies shared graphic photos of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene

article

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department disseminated graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other victims in Calabasas, according to a damning report by the Los Angeles Times released Thursday.

The L.A.Times cited two sources with knowledge of the incident in their report.

"The sharing of photos of the crash scene and the victims’ remains was the topic of a discussion among first responders two days after the crash," the L.A. Times report says. "The source said he saw one of the photos on the phone of another official, in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation of the crash."

RELATED: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

It's unknown how widely the photos were distributed, who was involved and/or who exactly took the photos at the crash scene, according to the L.A. Times.

FOX 11 reached out to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department for comment on this story. The department said they are aware of the L.A. Times article and are investigating it.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat contributed.