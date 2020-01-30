LA County coroner's office officially IDs remaining helicopter crash victims

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, through the use of DNA and fingerprints, has identified all nine of the victims who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, announced on Wednesday evening.

The department released the IDs of four crash victims.

They included:

John Altobelli, DOB: 5/8/63

Kobe Bryant, DOB: 8/23/78

Sarah Chester, DOB: 6/29/74

Ara Zobayan, DOB: 1/2/70

The IDs of the three men and one woman were determined through fingerprints.

Following round-the-clock testing and analysis of DNA, the department officially identified the five other occupants in the helicopter crash and notified their legal next of kin.

They are:

Gianna Bryant, DOB: 5/1/06

Payton Chester, DOB: 7/13/06

Alyssa Altobelli, DOB: 6/16/05

Keri Altobelli, DOB: 7/23/73

Christina Mauser, DOB: 6/26/81

Also, on Tuesday body examinations were performed on all nine victims.

Their causes of death were certified as blunt trauma.

The manner of death was certified as accident.