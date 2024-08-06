NYC diner La Bonbonniere fights to stay open after 30 years

Gus and Marina’s passion poured out through every meal and has kept La Bonbonniere’s doors open for more than 30 years.

The historic diner tucked away on 8th Avenue in the West Village is a staple in the neighborhood known by its customers for its true classic charm.

"I’ve been friends with these guys now for like 15 years. It’s like a family. It’s kind of my Cheers, this place," said Reeve Carney, a frequent customer at the diner.

"Old fashion coffee shop, not too many on New York, like a diner. You can have everything here," Costas Maroulletis, who goes by Gus told FOX 5.

The owner has memorized generations of faces, names along with the orders that come with them through historic storms, 9/11, and a global pandemic.

But a new fight for longevity emerged with the city’s rollout of guidelines for outdoor dining sheds which begins with taking down the original shed that kept them thriving during the pandemic.

A new shed will cost quite a bit.

"More than 30,000. Take it down put it back maybe 50,000, 60,000 and now November I have to take it out again," Gus explained.

That's an expense on top of some necessary renovations including replacing the Counters, buying a new fryer, while the cost of a newly regulated outdoor dining shed is still unknown.

"More than 100, maybe 120 everything. Expensive," Gus predicted. "I try my best. I don’t want to close. All my customers they worry, don’t close Gus. Everybody likes me here. They like that it’s a community, you know?

"I've work with Gus for 35 years," said Marina Arrieta, a decades-long employee there.

She’s been by Gus’ side watching staples like the diner shut their doors .

"All the business went down so last year they closed until now it’s closed. Now that we come here we are happy to work," shared Arrieta.

Her hope is that the community will come through like they did before through their Go Fund Me Account which has raised $60,000 during the pandemic and only $10,000 goes toward their new renovations which will cost tens of thousands of dollars more.

"We have to fix these things to work inside. Because you see it’s a small place, so how are we going to survive if we don’t fix it", Arrieta asked.

They’re requesting all the help they can get, keeping their community staple open for generations to come.