Kristen Bell stars in The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window

Kristen Bell is putting a 'punny' comedic spin on murder mysteries in 'The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window.'

Yes, that's the full title.

Bell plays Anna, a satirical housewife, who enjoys a glass of wine filled to the brim and thinks she witnesses a murder next door.

"I think this genre is really fun," said Bell. "It's, you know, psychological thrillers in general especially female-led ones that are maybe written by women, they kind of all have this formula. It's fun to watch a who done it."

Her charming/potential killer neighbor, Neil, is played by Tom Riley.

"It's part of the fun of the genre," said Riley. "The guy who does seem to be the perfect potential future husband also has a shady past that we don't know anything about. Certainly, that was one of the most fun things to play about this guy."

The series also features Michael Ealy as Douglas, Anna's skittish ex.

"It was a lot of fun," said Ealy. "Playing Douglas, I think, I was brought in to be not Michael Ealy in this particular show. I kept telling Kristen and I kept telling all the writers I've been dreaming about doing this. I think I am closer to Douglas than people can ever imagine. If you watch this, you get to see who I really am."

'The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window is available now on Netflix.

