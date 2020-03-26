Krispy Kreme will be offering free doughnuts on Mondays to health care workers



To show gratitude for their work in helping to fight COVID-19, Krispy Kreme will be offering free dozens of doughnuts to health care workers every Monday starting March 30, which is also National Doctors Day.

“Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need and show us your employer badge,” the national doughnut purveyor said online. The promotion will be available every Monday through National Nurses Week, which starts May 6.

On Saturdays, Krispy Kreme also will be offering a free dozen of its original glazed donuts to anyone who places a pick-up, drive-thru or delivery order that already has an original glazed dozen or more. Each dozen will also contain a “special smiley-face doughnut.”

"The thousands of free dozens on Saturdays will be securely sealed and bagged individually, along with instructions for contactless drop-off, including social distancing and safety guidelines,“ Krispy Kreme said.

Krispy Kreme is among many of the national restaurant and food chains who have begun offering free goods and services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chipotle, Denny’s and Red Lobster are currently offering free delivery on orders. Burger King is presently offering two free kids meals on orders placed through its app at some restaurants, and McDonald’s is offering free meals to kids at certain locations. On March 16, Uber Eats announced it would be waiving delivery fees for local U.S. and Canadian restaurants.

Consumers should check to see if their local restaurant or chain is participating in said promotions.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.