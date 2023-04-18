Krispy Kreme is offering a "sweet tax break" for doughnut fans in honor of the tax filing deadline on Tuesday.

Customers who visit participating U.S. shops on April 18 and purchase an assorted or Original Glazed dozen at regular price will only pay the sales tax on a second Original Glazed dozen, the company said.

Pricing for the second dozen varies based on each state’s sales tax. There is also a limit of two dozen per customer in stores, and a limit of one when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, the chain said.

FILE - Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 5, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"Inflation is still really at work throughout the country and preparing your taxes is nothing but work," Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. "So, we think you deserve a sweet tax break."

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme made headlines for its ongoing deal offered to students who get A’s on their report cards . Many U.S. locations of the doughnut chain provide free doughnuts to students who bring in a report card to show their good grades.

Tax Day Is April 18: Haven't filed yet? Here's what to know

Filing U.S. tax returns — especially for the first time — can seem like a daunting task, but there are steps Americans can take to make it less stressful .

For those who haven’t filed yet, they can do so either file online or on paper. However, there is a big time difference between the two options. Paper filing can take up to six months for the IRS to process, while electronic filing cuts it down to three weeks.

While the required documents might depend on the individual case, here is a general list of what everyone needs:

— Social Security number

— W-2 forms, if you are employed

— 1099-G, if you are unemployed

— 1099 forms, if you are self-employed

— Savings and investment records

— Any eligible deduction, such as educational expenses, medical bills, charitable donations, etc.

— Tax credits, such as child tax credit, retirement savings contributions credit, etc.

To find a more detailed document list, visit the IRS website .

What if I need an extension?

Americans can also file an extension. However, it’s important to remember that the extension is only to file taxes, not to pay them.

For those who owe taxes, they should pay the estimated amount before the deadline to avoid paying penalties and interest. Those who expect to receive a refund will still receive the money when they file their taxes.

The deadline to file for an extension is also on Tuesday, which will give individuals until Oct. 16 to file their taxes. Americans can file for an extension through tax software or preparer of preference, the IRS Free File tool or via mail.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.