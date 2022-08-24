Krispy Kreme releasing dog doughnuts in honor of National Dog Day this Friday

article

Dog desserts are one of the popular treats for man’s best friend to enjoy, and Krispy Kreme is putting their unique spin on the growing trend to celebrate National Dog Day on Friday, Aug. 26.

The donut titan is releasing limited-edition doggie doughnuts featuring six doughnut-shaped biscuits in a creatively-designed six-count box to buy in-store and at the drive-thru at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide.

These sweet treats are created for dogs of all ages and sizes and are handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australian-based pet treat company, Krispy Kreme shared in a company release.

The North Carolina-based company explained on its website that doggie donuts are intended to be snacks and are not "formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal."

And as a bonus treat, some Krispy Kreme stores will sell a limited-edition red bandana with a design featuring dogs, bones, and doughnuts. These items are available while supplies last.

"Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome."

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only company to make specialty desserts for dogs. Last year, Ben & Jerry’s launched Doggie Desserts, a specialty line of ice cream.

In recent years pet-focused brands like Frosty Paws, Pooch Creamery, and Dogsters have gained popularity for their specialty dog ice creams.

Even the restaurant industry has jumped on the bandwagon with dedicated frozen treats dog owners can buy for their beloved pets. Some of the most popular would are Starbucks’ unofficial "Puppuccino" and Shake Shack’s "Pooch-ini."

