Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, among 9 killed in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning. He was 41 years old. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was among the four others killed in the crash.

TMZ Sports reports Kobe was traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas. TMZ said Kobe's wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board. However, FOX Sports learned his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on the helicopter with him and eight other people.

During a press conference in Los Angeles, officials said the helicopter crashed just around 9:45 a.m. PT. Firefighters arrived and found a brush fire had ignited as a result of the crash.

Firefighters battled the fire from the ground while others were dropped from a helicopter to look for survivors, but none were found.

Despite the confirmation from the NBA, the city of Los Angeles, and the National Basketball Players Association confirming Kobe Bryant's death, the Los Angeles County Sheriff would not identify any of the victims of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under "unknown circumstances."

The president called Bryant's passing "terrible news" in a tweet sent Sunday.

"Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news," Trump tweeted. The president also shared his condolences for Bryant's family on Twitter.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Former President Barack Obama also issued a statement, calling Kobe a legend on the court and was only scratching the surface on what he can do off the court.

The National Basketball Players Association released a statement on Kobe's passing:

"We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family."

The helicopter crash occured the same day of the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament. Tiger Woods, who had been competing at the tournament, shared his thoughts on Bryant's passing.

Fans gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday to pay their respects to Bryant.





Kobe's death comes just hours after LeBron James passed him for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He sent a tweet late Saturday congratulating James on the feat. It would be the final tweet he would send.

Originally from Philadelphia, Kobe was drafted straight out of high school by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 1996 draft. The Hornets traded him to the Lakers, where he played until he retired in 2016.

In the 20 years in the NBA, he won 5 NBA Finals including being named Finals MVP twice. He also was voted to the All Star team 18 times and scored 81 points in one game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. That was the second-highest point total in NBA history behind only Wilt Chamberlain's 100 points.

Kobe also won two Gold Medals in the Olympics, in 2008 and 2012. After he retired in 2016, the Lakers retired both number 8, the jersey he wore for the first ten years of his career, and 24, the number he wore for the final ten years. He's the only Laker to have two numbers retired.

TMZ reports that Kobe often used a helicopter to travel and when he played for the Lakers, he would fly from his home in Newport Beach, Calif., to the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in a helicopter.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa, and their three other daughters -- Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

He teamed with Shaquille O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant retired in 2016 after scoring 60 points in his final NBA game.

Bryant looms large over the current generation of NBA players. After James passed Bryant on Saturday, he remembered listening to Bryant when the superstar came to speak at a childhood basketball camp.

“I remember one thing he said: If you want to be great at it, or want to be one of the greats, you’ve got to put the work in,” James said. “There’s no substitution for work.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story was written in Southfield, Mich.