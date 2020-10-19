Knife-wielding robber strikes three times in Crown Heights

Police want to find the man who threatened workers with a knife at three locations in Crown Heights.

The suspect pulled out a knife inside a cell phone store at 235 Utica Avenue on Sept. 13 at about 2 p.m., according to police. He took an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register and fled northbound on Utica Ave.

On Sept. 29, the suspect struck twice. At about 1:32 p.m. he threatened clothing store employees at 1370 Saint John's Place. The workers confronted the suspect. He then swung a knife at them. Security camera footage of the incident was released by police. The man fled on foot eastbound on Saint John's Place empty-handed. No injuries were reported.

At about 1:40 p.m., at 235 Utica Avenue, the suspect entered a cellphone store, displayed a knife and then threw a cash register to the floor. He removed about $140 and then fled southbound on Utica Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.