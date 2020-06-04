Knife-wielding man shot by police in East Village

Cops shot a knife-wielding man in the East Village Wednesday morning marking the third police-involved shooting in the city in 36 hours, according to police.

Two officers inside a deli noticed a man arguing with a worker in the deli when he pulled a knife, according to police. The officers ordered him to drop the knife, but he refused, according to cops. The officers fired their weapons, striking the man.

The incident occurred at about 6:40 a.m. in the area of East 10th Street and Third Avenue.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Tuesday night cops shot and killed a man who had shot another man in Crown Heights.

Police were involved in another shooting just before Midnight after a man ambushed a police officer and stabbed him in the neck in Flatbush. Two other officers were shot in the hands.