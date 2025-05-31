Expand / Collapse search

Knicks fight to stay alive in Game 6 tonight

By
Published  May 31, 2025 5:08pm EDT
Sports
FOX 5 NY
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) article

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at G ( )

Expand

The Brief

    • Tipoff is at 8:10 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Knicks are looking to channel the grit and energy that defined their Game 5 performance into a series-saving win.
    • New York kept the Game 3 lineup with Towns at forward and Mitchell Robinson at center, improving rebounding and interior defense. The Knicks led by 11 at halftime and held the Pacers under 100 points.
    • The Pacers lead the series 3 to 2, and Game 6 is a must-win for the Knicks. If they force Game 7, it will be back at Madison Square Garden. If they lose, their playoff run ends in Indiana tonight.

NEW YORK - The Knicks are back on the brink as they head to Indiana for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After a dominant 111-94 win in Game 5, New York trails the Pacers 3 to 2 in the series and must win tonight to stay alive.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who played through a bruised left knee, came up big with 24 points and 13 rebounds. 

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) scores against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"Do or die. That was pretty much all I needed to see," Towns said after the game.

The 90s Knicks | That Was The News Then: Episode 22

The 90s Knicks | That Was The News Then: Episode 22

Knicks mania has taken over New York City, as the Knicks make a run to the NBA Finals. Fans can feel the energy in the air, giving them similar vibes from the Knicks magical runs from the 90s. On this episode, we take a look back at how the news covered the Knicks playoff pushes in 1994 and 1999, and how the city rallied behind the orange and blue.

The Knicks stuck with the same lineup from Game 3, putting Towns at forward and Mitchell Robinson at center. 

The adjustment paid off, with New York tightening up defensively and taking a 56-45 lead into halftime. Jalen Brunson started hot, while Robinson added six points, six boards and two blocks.

What's next:

Game 6 tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET in Indiana. Win, and it's back to Madison Square Garden. Lose, and the season ends tonight.

Sports