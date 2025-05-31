Knicks fight to stay alive in Game 6 tonight

article

The Brief Tipoff is at 8:10 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Knicks are looking to channel the grit and energy that defined their Game 5 performance into a series-saving win. New York kept the Game 3 lineup with Towns at forward and Mitchell Robinson at center, improving rebounding and interior defense. The Knicks led by 11 at halftime and held the Pacers under 100 points. The Pacers lead the series 3 to 2, and Game 6 is a must-win for the Knicks. If they force Game 7, it will be back at Madison Square Garden. If they lose, their playoff run ends in Indiana tonight.



The Knicks are back on the brink as they head to Indiana for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After a dominant 111-94 win in Game 5, New York trails the Pacers 3 to 2 in the series and must win tonight to stay alive.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who played through a bruised left knee, came up big with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) scores against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"Do or die. That was pretty much all I needed to see," Towns said after the game.

The Knicks stuck with the same lineup from Game 3, putting Towns at forward and Mitchell Robinson at center.

The adjustment paid off, with New York tightening up defensively and taking a 56-45 lead into halftime. Jalen Brunson started hot, while Robinson added six points, six boards and two blocks.

What's next:

Game 6 tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET in Indiana. Win, and it's back to Madison Square Garden. Lose, and the season ends tonight.