KISS tour dates postponed after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

article

Rocker Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild" symptoms, his band KISS announced Tuesday, prompting the group to postpone its next four tour dates, with plans of returning to the stage for its Sept. 9 show in Irvine.

"While (KISS frontman) Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," according to a statement from the band. "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days."

According to the statement, doctors have told band members they should be able to resume their tour beginning with the scheduled show at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The four postponed shows are in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Simmons, 72, is an outspoken supporter of COVID vaccines and vaccine mandates. The band previously stated that all of its members and tour crew are fully vaccinated.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.