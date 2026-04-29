King Charles and Queen Camilla in NYC today | WATCH LIVE

The Brief King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive in New York City Wednesday afternoon, with a series of high-profile stops planned across Manhattan that could disrupt traffic, especially in Midtown. The royal couple is set to visit the 9/11 Memorial, the New York Public Library and other locations, with events focused on remembrance, culture and community engagement. Officials warn that exact timing remains unclear, but street closures, increased security and transit changes, including subway disruptions, are expected throughout the day.



King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive in New York City Wednesday afternoon, with multiple high-profile stops planned across Manhattan that are likely to impact traffic — especially in Midtown.

Live coverage of the royal visit will be available on the FOX LOCAL app and on FOX 5 NY’s YouTube channel. The event will also be streamed in the live player above as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Garden Party on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America, on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit Expand

What we know:

While exact timing has not been publicly released, the royal visit is expected to unfold throughout the afternoon, prompting rolling street closures and heightened security around key locations.

Drivers and commuters should plan for delays, particularly in busy corridors near Midtown.

Commuter advisories

The MTA said the 1 train will bypass the WTC Cortlandt station in both directions on Wednesday from 5:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Riders can instead use the Rector Street or Chambers Street stations.

Royals in DC

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla react after Donald Trump dropped a bee, as they tour the South Lawn at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United Expand

King Charles and Queen Camilla spent time in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, where they attended a White House state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The King also addressed Congress, a rare honor for a British monarch, just a day before their stop in New York City.

Royals in NYC

The Prince Of Wales & The Duchess Of Cornwall Official Visit To Usa.Visit To Ground Zero In New York, With Govenor George Pataki. . (Photo by POOL - Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

9/11 Memorial

Timeline:

The King and Queen are expected to begin with a solemn visit to the 9/11 Memorial, where they will meet with first responders, victims’ families and other representatives ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

New York Public Library

The New York Public Library, Manhattan New York City. (Photo by: Sergi Reboredo/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is also expected to visit the New York Public Library’s flagship Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, where she will take part in a literature-focused event and formally gift a "Roo" doll to the library’s famed Winnie-the-Pooh collection.

Food insecurity event in Harlem

FILE - Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, smile as they visit local shops and businesses during a short walk through the village on August 31, 2021, in Ballate (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Expand

Meanwhile, King Charles is expected to travel uptown for a community-focused stop in Harlem, where he will participate in an event centered on mentoring children impacted by food insecurity.

What's next:

Later in the day, the King is expected to return to Midtown for a U.S.-U.K. trade event with business leaders at Rockefeller Plaza. The royal couple is then expected to attend a cultural reception in the same area to close out their time in the city.

Officials say exact times remain unknown, but street closures are expected and will likely impact traffic throughout the afternoon and evening. After leaving New York City, the royal couple will continue on to Virginia for additional engagements.