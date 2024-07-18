What is 'kidulting'? How adults are becoming the top toy buyers

The Toy Insider’s Sweet Suite had every new toy on display that a kid or, in this case, an adult, can ever ask for.

From Transformers to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Pokémon, "kidults" were in full swing.

"It's just something that kind of brings you joy, and, and toy collecting is something that brings me a ton of joy and has for decades now" said Jay Glatfelter, a self-proclaimed "kidult."

Glatfelter spends about $2,400 a year on toys for himself.

According to data, adult toy collectors accounted for $1.5 billion of 2024's toy sales for the first quarter of the year.

That’s more than any other age group and surpassing preschoolers for the first time ever.