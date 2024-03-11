Kidnapped baby Halo Branton, subject of NY Amber Alert, dies at hospital

An 11-month-old baby kidnapped in upstate New York and later found alive in a shed at a sprawling electrical plant campus has since died at the hospital, law enforcement announced.



The Schenectady Police Department at about 10 a.m. Sunday activated an Amber Alert for Halo Branton, saying the 23-pound girl was last seen at 12th Street at Campbell Ave. at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday wearing white sweatpants with brown and tan flowers, a long sleeve, light pint shirt with a butterfly design and with a Minnie Mouse blanket.

The Amber Alert for Halo Branton was canceled Sunday. (Schenectady Police Department/Facebook) Expand

The girl had been reported missing from a home in the city’s Bellevue neighborhood at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Schenectady police officer Ryan Macherone later said at a press conference, according to the New York Daily News. Officers responded to the residence and began searching for the 11-month-old.

The baby was described as a Black child, with black hair and hazel eyes and more than two-feet-eight-inches tall.

Sources reportedly told the Albany Times Union that the baby was found in a shed on the massive General Electric campus in Schenectady.

After the child was located, the department canceled the Amber Alert and said Branton was found "safe and in good health."

Schenectady Police later updated the post to provide information on where Halo was found, and to say they did "not have an update" on her medical condition.

At the press conference, Macherone said that first responders had immediately rushed the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

