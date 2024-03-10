Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert: Baby kidnapped in Schenectady, police say

New York
(Courtesy of NY State Police)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Schenectady baby who was reportedly kidnapped Saturday night, according to New York State Police. 

The incident occurred near Campbell Avenue and 12th St., in Schenectady around 9:15 p.m., police said. 

The baby, Halo Branton, is 11 months old and was last seen around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say she was wearing white sweatpants with brown and tan flowers, a long sleeved light pink shirt with a butterfly design, and had a Minnie Mouse blanket.

Investigators haven't said who may have kidnapped her or what led up to the kidnapping. Authorities have not released any additional information. 

