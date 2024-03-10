Amber Alert: Baby kidnapped in Schenectady, police say

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Schenectady baby who was reportedly kidnapped Saturday night, according to New York State Police.

The incident occurred near Campbell Avenue and 12th St., in Schenectady around 9:15 p.m., police said.

The baby, Halo Branton, is 11 months old and was last seen around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say she was wearing white sweatpants with brown and tan flowers, a long sleeved light pink shirt with a butterfly design, and had a Minnie Mouse blanket.

Investigators haven't said who may have kidnapped her or what led up to the kidnapping. Authorities have not released any additional information.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.