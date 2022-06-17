Kenny Loggins writes new book Still Alright: A Memoir
NEW YORK - Music legend Kenny Loggins can now add ‘author’ to his impressive resume.
His new memoir ‘Still Alright: A Memoir’ recounts the yacht rocker's iconic career, and monster hits from Footloose to Danger Zone and I’m Alright!
We spoke with Loggins just before he rocked out to his hits on a yacht with Christopher Cross to celebrate the SiriusXM Yacht Rock Concert Cruise.
Loggins said he’s "pleasantly pleased that people give a damn (about the book)." Loggins went on to say it was "part therapeutic… part deposition."
Loggins' ‘Danger Zone’ has soared in popularity with the tune being featured in Top Gun: Maverick.
‘Still Alright: A Memoir’ is available now.