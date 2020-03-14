Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to close starting Monday due to threat of coronavirus

article

The Kennedy Space Center says that out of an abundance of caution, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will temporarily close on Monday as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida. They said that during this time, guests will not be permitted onto the visitor complex grounds.

"In response to the prevention and control of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and crewmembers, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will temporarily close, starting March 16 until further notice," the Center said.

A re-opening date has not yet been announced.

Date specific admission tickets for the period the complex is closed will be refunded, the Kennedy Space Center said. Private programs will reportedly also be refunded, as they will be canceled if scheduled on these days.

The Reservations Department will also be unavailable to process bookings during this time, they said. Any future reservations must be made on the Kennedy Space Center website.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex previously made hand sanitizer more available throughout the park and increased the routine cleaning of surfaces throughout the complex.

