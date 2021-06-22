Kendrick Lamar’s Riverside County home listed at $800k, TMZ reports

article

Here's something you don't see often in Southern California: a 4-bedroom home listed under $1 million. What's even more unheard of is that the home was previously owned by a celebrity.

According to a report from TMZ, Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar's Eastvale home has been listed at $800,000. The 3,500 square-foot, 2.5-bath Riverside County home features a three-car garage and "a nice yard with a BBQ station," TMZ reports.

While the Eastvale property boasts a price tag that's as affordable as a celebrity-owned home could get in Southern California, TMZ reports the Compton native also owns a $10 million home in Manhattan Beach.

For viewers following real estate trends, the Inland Empire is considered by real estate agents as one of the more competitive markets in California. In a previous FOX 11 report, some even called the Inland Empire the hottest rental market in Southern California.

Earlier in the year, Real Page chief economist Gret Willet told FOX 11 that Riverside and San Bernardino counties make up the No. 1 market nationwide for rent increase.

"The occupancy rate in the Inland Empire is sky high," Willet told FOX 11 back in February of 2021. "It's about 98% or so. Again, inline with the highest you're going to see across the country."

According to previously reported stories, California's median home price was $813,980 in April 2021 while the median price of homes in Los Angeles County during the same time period was about $725,000.