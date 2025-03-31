Kenan Thompson talks Morgan Wallen's early SNL exit: 'Aren't we all in God's country?'

The Brief Kenan Thompson told Good Day New York that ‘SNL’ musical guest Morgan Wallen might not have "understood the assignment" after the country star abruptly walked off stage before the show's end. Thompson also responded to Wallen's post-show Instagram post: "Aren't we all in God's country?"



"Saturday Night Live's" Kenan Thompson said he wasn't sure if musical guest Morgan Wallen "understood the assignment" when he abruptly walked offstage before the end of this weekend's show.

"I guess he didn't know to stay, but whatever, it doesn't matter. It was a great show," Thompson told Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee Monday morning on Good Day New York.

The backstory:

The country star appeared on "SNL" on Saturday to promote his upcoming album, performing two songs, "Just in Case" and "I'm the Problem."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1879 -- Pictured: Musical guest Morgan Wallen performs "I'm the Problem" on Saturday, March 29, 2025 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

After guest host Mikey Madison thanked him for appearing on the show, Wallen walked directly offstage and in front of a camera as the credits rolled.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast congratulated one another for completing another episode, a long-standing tradition on the late-night sketch show.

What they're saying:

"So Morgan Wallen made a little news this weekend," Scotto said to Thompson during their interview.

"Did something happen?" Thompson joked.

Kenan Thompson on Good Day New York, March 31, 2025

Wallen later took to Instagram, posting a picture of a private jet and writing "Get me to God's country."

"Aren't we all in God's country?" Thompson said during his GDNY interview.

Memes started circulating over the incident, including a still that apparently shows Thompson and fellow cast member Ego Nwodim reacting to Wallen's Irish goodbye.

"I don't know if he understood the assignment," Thompson said. "Ego's the one giving the side eye."

The comedian also lauded Mikey Madison's guest hosting performance, who appeared on "SNL" fresh off her Oscar win.

"So let's celebrate that I guess?" Thompson said.

Why did Morgan Wallen walk offstage?

Dig deeper:

The unexpected walk-off sparked a mix of backlash and defense, with some calling it rude and smug and others saying the criticism was an overreaction.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1879 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Morgan Wallen and host Mikey Madison during Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, March 29, 2025 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

But sources told Fox News Digital that nothing was wrong at "SNL," and Wallen's walk-off appeared to be an "oops" moment.

"That was the way he entered and exited the studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking, so he just walked that way after hugging Mikey," an insider revealed.